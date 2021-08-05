Britain rejects Nawaz Sharif’s request for visa extension

The British authorities rejected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s request for an extension in his visit visa Thursday.

The PML-N leader’s six-month visit visa had expired, after which he had put in a request with the UK Home Office to grant him an extension on medical grounds.

The request was, however, denied by the immigration department.

Legally, Nawaz has two options now. He can either go to the British court or contact the Pakistan government for travel documents.

According to PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb, Nawaz’s lawyers have filed an appeal in the British immigration tribunal.

She added the PML-N leader can lawfully stay in the UK until the tribunal gives a decision on the appeal.

Nawaz travelled to the UK in November 2019 for medical treatment.

Cases against Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan

He was sentenced to seven and 10 years in prison in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield flats references. The former premier’s sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended. He has filed an appeal seeking its annulment.

The National Accountability Bureau has filed appeals to increase his sentence to 14 years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. It seeks an end to the suspension of Nawaz’s sentence in the Avenfield case too.

In October 2019, the IHC had granted Nawaz bail on humanitarian grounds. In November 2019, the government allowed him to leave the country to get medical treatment in London after his health deteriorated. He hasn’t returned since.

His bail expired in February 2020. An Islamabad court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Nawaz as well.

