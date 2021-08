A young boy was found dead from an isolated spot in district Mastung in Balochistan. His body bore marks of torture.

Police said that the boy’s corpse was found from the Dasht area in Mastung and was later transferred to the Civil Hospital in Quetta.

The boy was reported missing from Zehri Town in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta. A case of kidnapping has been registered in the Shalkot police station.

