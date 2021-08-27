Before Afghan army vanquished Pakistan offered to train, equip brigade

Pakistan offered the Afghan National Army (ANA) to train and equip one of its brigades gratis, only three months before Afghanistan’s army was vanquished by the Taliban advancing on Afghanistan’s cities, Pakistan Army’s spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar has said.

At a wide-ranging press briefing that covered various Afghanistan related issues, Gen Iftikhar revealed how Afghan military officials chose India over Pakistan for the training of its young officers.

“We … offered the Afghan Army to train and equip a complete brigade-sized force on gratis basis with our equipment and everything. And this was offered as recent as the last visit of the Chief of Army Staff to Afghanistan,” Gen Iftikhar said. Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Afghanistan on May 10, 2021, three months before Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.

Gen Iftikhar said Pakistan wanted stability in Afghanistan and training Afghan forces was part of Pakistan’s sincere peace efforts.

“We offered them we’ll equip the complete brigade for you and train them. All this while the main logistics lifeline of the US and Nato forces stayed open. Why were we doing this? Because we know that peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan and unrest there will also directly impact Pakistan. It was a very sincere effort all along.”

The army spokesman said Pakistan pursued border cooperation and intelligence sharing with Afghanistan when the country was under the governments of Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani. However, its proposal and offers to help were not reciprocated.

He said Pakistan had entered one peace agreement and three border agreements with Afghanistan including tripartite border SOP of 2014, Bilateral Border SOP also in 2014, Bilateral Military Coordination SOP in 2015 and Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability in 2018.

He said Pakistan believed a border control mechanism was the answer to border instability that affected both countries, but the Kabul administration did not respond positively.

“We also went for an intelligence-sharing mechanism but that also did not materialise the way we wanted it to. During this period we also reached out on a military-to-military level to the Afghan army and their government. We conducted several high-level visits to Afghanistan including those by the Chief of Army Staff. We offered intelligence sharing mechanisms. We offered training of Afghan army soldiers in Pakistan’s military institutions. We offered it several times. We invited the Afghan Army chief as a chief guest in one of the military parades of the Pakistan Military Academy.”

Gen Iftikhar said Kabul preferred India over Pakistan. “Only six Afghan cadets came to Pakistan. This happened while hundreds of Afghan Army soldiers and officers went for training in India. Several Indian Army training teams were also placed in Afghanistan to train their soldiers.”

The military spokesman said Pakistan had been repeatedly warning the world of the negative role played by “the spoilers of peace” in Afghanistan for their own vested interests, and they continued to do so.