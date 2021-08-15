Sunday, August 15, 2021  | 5 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Banned outfit behind Baldia attack that killed eleven

The victims included five women, five children, and a man

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago

Policemen and rescue workers are seen near the truck attacked with a hand grenade in the Baldia Town area of Karachi on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

The police suspect that a banned separatist outfit is behind the grenade attack that killed 11 people, mostly women and children, in the Baldia Town area of Karachi on Saturday night.

The victims were travelling in the back cargo bed of a small truck that was attacked by unidentified motorcyclists with a hand grenade, the police officials have said.

The attackers hurled the grenade into the cargo bed that had been crowded by around 25 women and children. Shrapnel hit most of them.

The grenade exploded in the air just inches before hitting the floor of the cargo bed, resulting in a higher number of causalities, Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer Raja Umar Khattab told journalists near the attack site.

TV footage showed shrapnel also pierced through the sidewalls of the cargo bed. Pools of blood were visible amid a pile of shoes left in the vehicle.

The dead and the injured were rushed to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi’s Trauma Centre, where doctors performed emergency surgeries.

Trauma Centre CEO Dr Sabir Memon confirmed that eleven people had died. The deceased included five women, five children, and a man, he said.

Banned outfit

Khattab, who heads CTD’s Transnational Terrorists Intelligence Group (TTIG), suspects a banned separatist organization was involved in the attack.

“The modus operandi of the attack suggests that [militants from] a banned organisation, which earlier carried out the attacks on the Independence Day, may have hurled the hand grenade,” Khattab told Samaa Digital.

Khattab said a team of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) immediately arrived on the attack site and after initial examination confirmed that a hand grenade of type RGD-1 had been used in the attack.

He added that RGD-1 had previously been used by a banned separatist group to attack the Independence Day celebration in past few years.

Family feud ruled out

The victim family hails from the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They were returning to Sherpao Colony in Quaidabad, where they live, after attending a wedding in Faqeera Goth. The Hyundai Shehzore truck they hired for the journey was attacked on the Hub River Road in Mawach Morr.

The blast occurred at 9:45 pm within the jurisdiction of Madina Colony police station, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Akbar Riaz said.

The initial reports suggested that the attackers, riding motorcycles, first sprayed the truck with bullets and then threw an object in the cargo bed, a senior police official told Samaa Digital, requesting anonymity.

These reports and the information that the victims belonged to Swat district led to speculation about a possible family feud. However, Khattab ruled out the possibility that the attack was a result of personal enmity.

“The fact that the family belongs to Swat, and they were returning from a wedding does not mean that they might have been attacked by their rivals on honour issue,” he said.

Justifying his statement, Khattab said he had visited the crime scene and spoken to the people present there.

“They told me that jubilant people carrying national flags were marching on motorcycles. The attackers wanted to maximize the damage on Independence Day, so they chose this small truck with so many people riding in the cargo bed.”

No sectarian angle

Khattab also ruled out the involvement of jihadi organizations.

DIG South Riaz said that based on the information available so far, they did not see any sectarian angle of the attack.

The earliest reports said that the CNG cylinder in the truck had exploded. However, the BDS officials, as soon as they arrived on the scene, concluded that it was a terrorist attack, Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari told Samaa Digital.

The truck owner

The 2007 model Hyundai Shehzore truck is registered to a man identified as Amir Iqbal.

The police have detained the truck driver as they continue to investigate the attack.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Baldia truck attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Baldia Town blast, explosion in karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Light rain expected in Karachi today
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why's he banned from GEO TV?
Hamid Mir’s HARDTalk interview: Why’s he banned from GEO TV?
Today's Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Today’s Outlook: PM in Karachi, gold sinks, exam updates
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Sindh board exams to resume August 10
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Chaman border: Afghans don't need visas to enter Pakistan now
Chaman border: Afghans don’t need visas to enter Pakistan now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.