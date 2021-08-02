Balochistan Customs officer killed in Mastung accident

A Customs officer was killed and another injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Kirdgap tehsil Sunday evening.

The accident occurred in the Mastung district.

Customs officer Saleem Tahir died on the spot, while Ali Muhammad was injured. They were moved to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, Mastung.

The Customs department issued a condolence message and expressed its grief over the officer’s death. Saleem Tahir, who belonged to Quetta, was working as deputy collector in Dalbadin. He was quite competent and popular among his colleagues for his personality, according to the department.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.