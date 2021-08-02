Monday, August 2, 2021  | 22 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Balochistan Customs officer killed in Mastung accident

Another person injured

Posted: Aug 2, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

A Customs officer was killed and another injured after their vehicle collided with a truck in Kirdgap tehsil Sunday evening.

The accident occurred in the Mastung district.

Customs officer Saleem Tahir died on the spot, while Ali Muhammad was injured. They were moved to Shaheed Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital, Mastung.

The Customs department issued a condolence message and expressed its grief over the officer’s death. Saleem Tahir, who belonged to Quetta, was working as deputy collector in Dalbadin. He was quite competent and popular among his colleagues for his personality, according to the department.

