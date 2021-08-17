Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Baldia Town attack: FIR registered against unidentified men

Eleven people were killed and seven injured Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Three person examine the cargo bed of the mini truck that came under grenade attack in the Baldia Town area of Karachi on Saturday, 14 August, 2021. (Photo: Samaa TV)

An FIR has been registered against unidentified men for attacking a mini truck in Karachi’s Baldia Town Saturday night.

The case has been registered at the Madina Colony police station. It has been lodged by a man identified as Mairaj Khan and includes charges of terrorism and murder.

The investigation is expected to be taken up by the Counter-terrorism Department.

Eleven people were killed and seven injured after a blast was reported Saturday night. The attack took place on Hub River Road (also known as RCD highway) near Mowach Morr. The Shehzore mini truck, whose cargo bed was packed with about 25 passengers, mostly women, their sons and brothers, was attacked by militants, said police.

The women came from six households, and the total number of families targeted in the attack is nine. They all come from the same extended family, which hails from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unidentified men on a motorcycle drove near to the truck and opened fire. They hurled something in the truck after which the explosion occurred, a senior police official told SAMAA Digital. The men managed to escape.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred at 9:45 pm within the jurisdiction of the Madina Colony police station, South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz said. All injured people were moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The police suspect a banned separatist organization was behind the attack that coincided with the Independence Day celebrations.

The attack was reported as people across the country celebrated the 75th Independence Day.

FaceBook WhatsApp
baldia attack
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Zahir Jaffer raped, tortured Noor Mukadam before murder: forensic report
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Famed forensics Prof Farhat Mirza dies in house fire
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.