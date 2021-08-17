Baldia Town attack: FIR registered against unidentified men

An FIR has been registered against unidentified men for attacking a mini truck in Karachi’s Baldia Town Saturday night.

The case has been registered at the Madina Colony police station. It has been lodged by a man identified as Mairaj Khan and includes charges of terrorism and murder.

The investigation is expected to be taken up by the Counter-terrorism Department.

Eleven people were killed and seven injured after a blast was reported Saturday night. The attack took place on Hub River Road (also known as RCD highway) near Mowach Morr. The Shehzore mini truck, whose cargo bed was packed with about 25 passengers, mostly women, their sons and brothers, was attacked by militants, said police.

The women came from six households, and the total number of families targeted in the attack is nine. They all come from the same extended family, which hails from Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Unidentified men on a motorcycle drove near to the truck and opened fire. They hurled something in the truck after which the explosion occurred, a senior police official told SAMAA Digital. The men managed to escape.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred at 9:45 pm within the jurisdiction of the Madina Colony police station, South DIG Javed Akbar Riaz said. All injured people were moved to Civil Hospital, Karachi.

The police suspect a banned separatist organization was behind the attack that coincided with the Independence Day celebrations.

The attack was reported as people across the country celebrated the 75th Independence Day.