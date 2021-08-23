Monday, August 23, 2021  | 14 Muharram, 1443
Entertainment
Education
SAMAA Programs
Global
Health
Pakistan News
Baldia acid attack: Police to investigate suspects for three days

Zeeshan threw acid on ex-wife Rimsha

Posted: Aug 23, 2021
Posted: Aug 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Two men, including the main suspect Zeeshan, were remanded into police custody for three days for throwing acid on a woman in Karachi’s Baldia Town.

Zeeshan and his friend Malik Meer Balash appeared in the court of West Judicial Magistrate on Monday. The former confessed to the crime.

Zeeshan’s cousel argued that he threw acid on his ex-wife Rimsha, who was Tiktoker, because he was frustrated by the videos she used to send to him with other men. 

According to the police, Balash sold the acid to Zeeshan.

Zeeshan threw acid on Rimsha for reportedly posting videos on TikTok, the Saeedabad police confirmed on Saturday. He attacked her near Kabari Chowk’s Sector 9.

Rimsha was moved to a private healthcare facility and then referred to Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital for treatment. Dr Ehmer Al-Ibran, who is heading the Burns Centre at CHK, told SAMAA Digital that the woman’s upper torso has been 36% burned.

The woman’s family said that she worked at the city courts and was associated with a law firm.

Nazia, the victim’s mother, told SAMAA Digital she saw Zeeshan on a motorcycle outside their house when she was leaving for work early Saturday morning. “There was a plain plastic bottle in his hand with a liquid inside that looked like petrol,” she shared.

“Forty minutes after I left the house, my eldest daughter started calling me. I could hear screams and chaos on the other side. I could comprehend only one thing: Rimsha pe acid phenk diya hay [Someone has thrown acid on Rimsha]” Nazia said.

Related: Stalker ex-husband throws acid on woman in Karachi’s Baldia

It took the family three hours to take Rimsha to the hospital. “My daughter’s back, neck and torso have been completely burned.”

It’s not the first time a case has been registered against Zeeshan. According to Rimsha, one man was injured and another killed when he opened fire on New Year’s night.

He fled to Abbottabad along with Rimsha and before he came back, she said, adding that his influential and wealthy father bribed the police to save him.

Governor condemns attack

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail condemned the acid attack. He asked for a detailed report on it from Karachi Addl IGP and ordered the suspect’s arrest.

He directed the authorities to ensure that the survivor receives the best medical care.

According to the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.

These attacks are not new to our society, yet they continue despite a ban on the public sale and purchase of acid.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

