Casualties reported in Bahawalnagar Ashura explosion

There have been reports of an explosion near the 10th Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar, Punjab.

Rescue 1122 sources said one person was killed and as many as 38 were injured in the explosion.

Reports suggest that the explosion took place when the procession was passing through Mohajir Colony.

The nature of the explosion has yet to be ascertained.

The city grew tense and the administration called in a heavy contingent of police and Rangers.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.