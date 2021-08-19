Thursday, August 19, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Casualties reported in Bahawalnagar Ashura explosion

Nature of explosion yet to be ascertained

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

There have been reports of an explosion near the 10th Muharram procession in Bahawalnagar, Punjab.

Rescue 1122 sources said one person was killed and as many as 38 were injured in the explosion.

Reports suggest that the explosion took place when the procession was passing through Mohajir Colony.

The nature of the explosion has yet to be ascertained.

The city grew tense and the administration called in a heavy contingent of police and Rangers.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident: FIR registered against 400 men for attacking woman
Wah Cantt weapons factory explosion, three killed
Key TTP leaders released from Afghan prisons
Pakistan appoints first Supreme Court woman judge after 74 years
Government announces two-day holidays on account of Ashura
Afghanistan updates: key news in one place
President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban enter Kabul
Nazia Hassan testified husband Ishtiaq Baig poisoned her: Zoheb
Sindh to decide on reopening schools Tuesday
CAA launches rapid PCR test service for Pakistani travellers
