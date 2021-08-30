Supreme Court grants B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman interim bail

In a dramatic turn of events, B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan was able to secure an interim bail from Supreme Court against surety bonds of Rs1million on Monday, shortly after the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi arrested him from the SC’s premises.

Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, owner of B4U Group of Companies (later renamed as Saif ur Rehman Group), is accused of cheating public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam.

On Thursday, he managed to escape from the Islamabad High Court after a bench consisting IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq rejected his bail application. Since then, the NAB officials were looking for him.

On Monday, the NAB team was present at the Supreme Court as they had received information that B4U CEO will be coming there. Yjeu arrested him from there.

Justice Ata Bandial, who is currently working as the acting chief justice Supreme Court, took notice of the development and directed NAB to produce the accused before the court. He also asked the graft body to explain his dramatic arrest from the court’s premises.

Later on, prosecutor general NAB submitted unconditional apology to the SC for arresting the accused from the court’s premises. “Rule of law is more important than the recovery,” he said.

Khan was arrested from the court’s premises at around 9:30 in the morning and was able to secure an interim bail around noon after NAB produced him before the court.

If NAB has to do a recovery, it should do it according to the law, the CJ remarked. He also directed that the CCTV footage of Khan’s arrest should be produced in the next hearing, which is scheduled for September 1.