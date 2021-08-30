Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Supreme Court grants B4U CEO Saif-ur-Rehman interim bail

Shortly after NAB arrested him from court premises

SAMAA | and - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

In a dramatic turn of events, B4U Group CEO Saif-ur-Rehman Khan was able to secure an interim bail from Supreme Court against surety bonds of Rs1million on Monday, shortly after the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi arrested him from the SC’s premises.

Saif-ur-Rehman Khan, owner of B4U Group of Companies (later renamed as Saif ur Rehman Group), is accused of cheating public at large in a multi-billion rupee scam.

On Thursday, he managed to escape from the Islamabad High Court after a bench consisting IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amir Farooq rejected his bail application. Since then, the NAB officials were looking for him. 

On Monday, the NAB team was present at the Supreme Court as they had received information that B4U CEO will be coming there. Yjeu arrested him from there.

Justice Ata Bandial, who is currently working as the acting chief justice Supreme Court, took notice of the development and directed NAB to produce the accused before the court. He also asked the graft body to explain his dramatic arrest from the court’s premises.

Later on, prosecutor general NAB submitted unconditional apology to the SC for arresting the accused from the court’s premises. “Rule of law is more important than the recovery,” he said.

What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?

Khan was arrested from the court’s premises at around 9:30 in the morning and was able to secure an interim bail around noon after NAB produced him before the court. 

If NAB has to do a recovery, it should do it according to the law, the CJ remarked. He also directed that the CCTV footage of Khan’s arrest should be produced in the next hearing, which is scheduled for September 1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.