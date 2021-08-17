Tuesday, August 17, 2021  | 8 Muharram, 1443
Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Cleric’s request for forensic review of video rejected

Suspect claimed the video was edited

Posted: Aug 17, 2021
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
A Lahore court has rejected Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's request for a forensic review of the viral video in which he was seen raping a teenager at a Lahore madrassa. The case was heard by Additional Session Judge Shafiq Abbas on Tuesday. The cleric's request was rejected on the ground of non-compliance. In the previous hearing, Rehman had submitted a request in court seeking a forensic review of the video. The clip circulating on social media was edited to defame me, he said. On Tuesday, Rehman filed a bail petition in court stating that the police registered a fake FIR against him. "I have nothing to do with the case. A report by the Punjab Forensic Department proved that my DNA didn't match." The court has summoned the case record and adjourned the hearing till August 23. Mufti Aziz was charged on June 16 after videos showing him forcing himself on the student went viral. The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. "During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years." He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. "So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam." The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police. He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. "When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me," the young man told the police. "A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding." Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.
A Lahore court has rejected Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s request for a forensic review of the viral video in which he was seen raping a teenager at a Lahore madrassa.

The case was heard by Additional Session Judge Shafiq Abbas on Tuesday. The cleric’s request was rejected on the ground of non-compliance.

In the previous hearing, Rehman had submitted a request in court seeking a forensic review of the video. The clip circulating on social media was edited to defame me, he said.

On Tuesday, Rehman filed a bail petition in court stating that the police registered a fake FIR against him. “I have nothing to do with the case. A report by the Punjab Forensic Department proved that my DNA didn’t match.”

The court has summoned the case record and adjourned the hearing till August 23.

Mufti Aziz was charged on June 16 after videos showing him forcing himself on the student went viral.

The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013.

“During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.”

He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police.

He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.

 
