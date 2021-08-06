Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
Aziz-ur-Rehman case: Cleric seeks bail, requests forensic review of video

Case adjourned till August 10

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, the cleric accused of raping a madrassa student in Lahore, has filed a request in a Lahore sessions court seeking bail. Judicial Magistrate Nuzhat Jabeen heard the case on Friday. Lawyers of both parties presented their arguments. The cleric told the court that the police have registered a case against him without investigating the clip. "The video circulating on social media is edited and I have nothing to do with it," he said. In a hearing earlier this week, the scholar claimed that the video has been manipulated and linked to him. He has requested the FIA and Punjab Forensic Department to conduct a forensic review of the clip. On Friday, the court adjourned the case till August 10. Mufti Aziz was charged on June 16 after videos showing him forcing himself on the student went viral. The student (who identified himself but who we will not name), had registered an FIR at North Cantt Police Station in Lahore. He said that he had been a student of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia since 2013. “During the exam of Darjah-e-Rabia (grade four), Mufti Aziz, who was the Nigran (caretaker) accused me and another guy of putting someone else in our place for the exam and had me banned from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.” He said that he pleaded with Mufti Aziz to reconsider the decision upon which the cleric said he would if the young man engaged with him sexually. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.” The man said he was sexually exploited every Friday for three years and blackmailed. He went to the madrassa administration but, according to him, they said this was not possible as the mufti was an old man and a pious person. They said he must be lying, according to the application made to the police. He started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.” Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed. The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
harassment mufti aziz-ur-rehman
