AWP leader Seengar Noonari released after 35 days

Seengar Noonari, a leader of the Awami Workers Party, was released Sunday morning after 35 days.

He was picked up by law enforcement personnel from his home in Sindh’s Nasirabad on June 26. “We were sleeping in the veranda with our three children when two men in Rangers uniforms jumped into our house on the night of June 26,” Fauzia, Noonari’s wife, had told SAMAA Digital.

She said that there were men in police uniforms and plain clothes when her husband was taken away.

The news of his return was revealed by AWP Sindh on Twitter.

“Comrade Seengar Noonari has been released. Congrats to all party comrades, especially to the Nasirabad party, sympathisers, and all progressive people of the country and abroad who stood firmly for justice,” the party tweeted.

Long live the resistance. pic.twitter.com/MWxBY2GB9V — AWP Sindh (@AWPSindh) August 1, 2021

Relieved & overjoyed by the return of our dear comrade Seengar Noonari to his family after 35 long days of abduction. Salute to @AWPSindh & AWP Nasirabad for waging a powerful campaign for his release on a literal daily basis. Long live resistance! Down with illegal abductions! pic.twitter.com/h0qqP4bJGy — Ammar Rashid (@AmmarRashidT) August 1, 2021

Glad to know that Seengar Noonari has returned. Congratulations to his family, friends and activists who raised their voices and protested for his release. He was abducted by LEA’s and his abductors need to be held accountable. LEAs are not and should not be above the law. pic.twitter.com/yOIWwZrtlm — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) August 1, 2021

Noonari is the party’s labour secretary and was elected as a councilor in the last local bodies elections.

Earlier, Amnesty International asked the Sindh government and the chief minister to “immediately disclose” the whereabouts of Noonari.

Noonari’s family filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking his recovery. On the July 13 hearing, his wife said a lawyer for the Rangers had sought time to find out whether Noonari was in the custody of the paramilitary force or not.