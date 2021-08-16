At least five dead as chaos spreads at Kabul airport

At least five people were killed in Kabul airport as hundreds of people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the Afghan capital, Reuters quoted witnesses as saying.

US troops fired shots into the air as people crowded onto the tarmac in the hope of catching a flight after the Taliban takeover of the country.

“I feel very scared here. They are firing lots of shots into the air,” a witness told AFP.

Commercial flights were also cancelled after chaotic scenes at the airport.

“There will be no commercial flights from Hamid Karzai Airport to prevent looting and plundering. Please do not rush to the airport,” the Kabul airport authority said in a message sent to reporters.

