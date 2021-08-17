Ashura procession: Cellular services to be suspended in Karachi, Lahore

The government has tightened restrictions for the Ashura procession across the country.

The day of Ashura is marked by Muslims across the world to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions on Muharram 10.

The government has issued the security plan during 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram for major cities include Karachi and Lahore.

Karachi

Around 3,000 police personnel, including women officers, have been deployed in the city. Sindh Special Unit and Rangers will also be assisting the police.

Moreover, snipers have been deployed on 124 buildings along the procession route.

The Karachi traffic police have also announced a diversion plan for 8th ,9th and 10th Muharram.

Quetta

All security arrangements for the procession have been completed across the city. The prime procession of 9th Muharram will leave from Mach early in the morning.

According to IG Quetta Azhar Ali, the procession will be monitored by more than 250 CCTV cameras and three battalions of the Pak army will be on standby. At least 6,000 security guards will be deployed, including FC personnel.

The procession routes will be sealed from tomorrow night.

Lahore

According to DIG operations over 605 Majalis and 125 processions will be held on 9th and 10th Muharram in Lahore.

Around 8,000 police personnel have been deployed on 9th Muharram and 10,000 for 10th Muharram. It includes 14 superintendents, 13 DSPs and 83 inspectors. Rangers and Army troops will also be assisting the police.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was arrested two terrorists of the banned outfit along with explosives and weapons during an operation in Jalupind, Lahore.

The suspects were identified as Abdul Mannan and Imran Akhter. They were planning an attack on the Muharram processions, a CTD spokesperson said.

Mobile Phone Services

Mobile phone service will be partially suspended for the next three days in major cities, including Karachi, Quetta and Lahore.

No Pillion riding

No pillion riding will be allowed. It has been banned till August 19.

SOPs for processions

Majalis should be held in open spaces.

There will be on-spot vaccination.

Masks and sanitizers are mandatory.

Only vaccinated devotees will be allowed in Majalis.

Make sure social distancing and cleaning takes place.

Vaccination Centres:

NCOC has announced that vaccination centres will stay open on 8th and 9th Muharram while on Ashura it will be closed. See list of centres open 24hrs here