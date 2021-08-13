Rejection of Chinese vaccines hints at new Cold War

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The United Nation's body had approved its administration to facilitate people travelling abroad.

According to stats by The Economist, AstraZeneca comes first in the top 10 list of countries recognizing covid-19 vaccines for cross border travel. It follows Pfizer and Sputnik V. Then comes Sinopharm and Moderna. Johnson & Johnson is at number six while Covishield and Sinovac are seventh and eighth respectively.

The list rounds off with Covaxin and CanSinoBio.

Pfizer and AstraZeneca are the only vaccines acceptable in the United States and Canada. However, Saudi health officials are allowing people to come who have received Chinese-made shots.

However, the multi-national companies in Saudi Arabia have not approved Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Bloomberg report mentioned that Sinovac is administered in several countries namely Pakistan, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Egypt, Brazil, Malaysia, Paraguay, Hungary, Turkey and Ukraine.

The MNCs, which are influential in health sectors, can be blamed for not administering Chinese-made vaccines.

By rejecting the WHO policies, it seems as it is heading towards a regional standoff.