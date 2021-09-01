Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Anti-encroachment drive: KMC to present compliance report to Supreme Court

Report contains details of anti-encroachment operation conducted from June-August

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The Karachi Municipal Corporation will present a compliance report of its anti-encroachment drive in the city over the last three months to the Supreme Court.

The report, which contains the details of the operation conducted from June to August to remove illegal construction on government land, has been finalised, KMC’s senior director Bashir Siddiqui told SAMAA Digital.

During this time, the KMC anti-encroachment department demolished a shopping mall built on amenity land of Aladin Park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The operation saw demolishing and removal of 500 shops along with the Pavilion End Club.

Siddiqui said the department has fully complied with the orders passed by the top court in June.

The court had also ordered the removal of encroachments from the amenity plot located in Federal B Area Block 15, which, Siddiqui said, has been done.

KDA Officer’s Club at Kashmir Road has also been demolished as per court order, Siddiqui added.

He said the anti-encroachment department is conducting routine operation at Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah. “There are six spots at Gujjar Nallah where the KMC anti-encroachment teams are working .”

Siddiqui said four teams are working at Orangi Nullah to demolish encroachments.

He said the department also conducted anti-encroachment operations at Jubilee Market in July.

During the operation, all 164 shops constructed over the stormwater drain were razed.

Siddiqui said some parts of 75 marked IDs (houses) on the route of Manzoor Colony Nullah were initially spared by the department after residents requested the authorities to let them do it on their own to avoid damagex to their houses. However, they failed to do so. Now those portions have also been demolished.

