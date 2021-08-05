ANP’s Malik Ubaidullah Kasi murdered in Balochistan

Awami National Party leader Malik Ubaidullah Kasi has been murdered in Balochistan, the police confirmed Thursday.

Kasi was kidnapped from Balochistan’s Kuchlak on June 26, according to the Pishin assistant commissioner. His tortured body was found near Saranan railway track after 40 days.

He was a member of the central committee of the ANP. The party had also staged a protest against his kidnapping.

The body has been moved to Quetta for its postmortem examination.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.