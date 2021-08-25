Your browser does not support the video tag.

All Indian consulates in Afghanistan were being used against Pakistan, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said during a media talk in Islamabad.

He said India has failed in their plans very badly and this credit goes to Pakistan.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan will not be allowed to engage in terrorism in Pakistan, the minister said.

“The Afghan Taliban have vowed that the Afghan territory will not be used against any other country, including Pakistan. Peace and stability in Afghanistan are important for Pakistan.”

He said Pakistan is becoming an important country in the region but some people trying to ruin the peace in Balochistan. All security agencies are working 24 hours a day and will provide security to Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

On August 20, a convoy of Chinese nationals, comprising three Chinese vehicles with integral security details of the Pakistan Army and police contingent, was targeted in a suicide attack on East Bay Expressway in Gwadar.

'Refugees are not a burden'

He said that refugees are not a burden on Pakistan. They are providing assistance in evacuating people from Kabul for which the Interior ministry office is open 24 hours a day.

He added that business has increased by 60% to 65% through Torkham and Chaman border and at least 1,100 people have returned to Afghanistan from both borders.

