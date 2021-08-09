AJK parliamentarian famous for ‘Mehngpai’ video set to become minister

A Kashmiri politician, who became famous after a video of him talking about inflation in Pakistan went viral, is set to be appointed as a minister after being elected as a Member of Legislative Assembly in the recent Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Chaudhry Akhlaq has been assured of being considered for a key portfolio in the cabinet by the newly-appointed AJK prime minister Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi.

Akhlaq is known for his funny pronunciation of the word ‘Mehngai’ as “Mehngpai” in the video that went viral. Before that, he was not known to many.

He told SAMAA Digital that he is going to be given a key ministry after bagging nearly 25,200 votes to make his way to the assembly on the ticket of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from Tehsil Sehnsa of District Kotli.

In the viral video, which has earned numerous views and is still being further circulated on social media, he states that there is no ‘Mehngpai’ for the poor class of the country.

Taking a jab at his political rivals in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he had said that inflation is only affecting people who are actually “well-off because they had looted the country”, adding that “the prices of essential commodities are actually below the level compared with the level of the last regime.”

Sources privy to him told SAMAA Digital that he was offered a ministry related to livestock matters but he refused to accept it as he had wanted a more important ministry.