Afghanistan’s stance on ambassador’s daughter kidnapping far from reality: Qureshi

An Afghan delegation visited Islamabad last week

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Afghanistan’s take on the investigations into the alleged kidnapping of its ambassador’s daughter is far from reality.

An Afghan delegation visited Pakistan last week and some information and findings were shared with them.

The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant authorities, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, the ministry’s Afghan counterpart has claimed the information provided to them did not address the basic issues such as how the incident took place and the identification of the culprits.

“Nothing was hidden from the Afghan delegation, everything was communicated in detail,” said Qureshi.

“We cared about the privacy of the Alikhel family.”

Qureshi said if Afghanistan wants this investigation to conclude soon, the ambassador should be sent back and his daughter’s presence will be required for identification and other information

“Our intentions are clean as ever.”

A statement by the Afghan MoFA said Pakistan failed to share enough information required for “further technical investigations.”

It said hospital and medical reports “clearly indicated” that Silsila Alikhel, daughter of Najibullah Alikhel was “abducted and tortured.”

Afghan delegation visit

According to Pakistan’s MoFA, last week, the Afghan delegation was also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several video footages from various locations of different timings “in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places independently.”

The MoFA statement said an on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by presentation of technical data.

“The delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out detailed and thorough investigation in the complaint and a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the report by the complainant,” the statement read.

Kidnapping

The daughter of the ambassador was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on July16.

She was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault. Dr Waseem Khawaja, a spokesperson for the hospital, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that the ambassador’s daughter was brought to the hospital and she had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles.

The medical report, which is available with SAMAA Digital, says that the 26-year-old was kidnapped around 1:45pm and released at 7pm. There were marks of ropes on her wrist and ankles and swelling.

