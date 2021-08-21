Saturday, August 21, 2021  | 12 Muharram, 1443
Afghanistan should not become host for terrorist organizations: Fawad Chaudhry

Information minister advises Taliban to implement such policies

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Posted: Aug 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Photo: PID

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has welcome a statement from the Taliban that it would not allow Afghanistan’s soil to foster conflict.

The minister was giving his reaction while speaking to Turkish news agency TRT World.

Since the US withdrawal and return of the Afghan Taliban there have been fears that the country will become a safe haven for or enabler of radical or extremist groups. After all, ISIS and al Qaeda have found sympathies in Afghanistan.

Chaudhry said the government is working closely with groups within Afghanistan.

“One of the timely conditions we have put forward is that the land should not be used for terrorism against any other country and should not become a hub of any terrorist organization at any cost,” he said.

He went on to add that India cannot finance terrorist organizations in Afghanistan to carry out attacks in Pakistan due to the recent events.

India should play a positive role: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that India should play a positive role in defusing the current situation in Afghanistan.

Appearing in Samaa TV’s morning show Naya Din, Qureshi said that New Delhi should visibly act in a responsible manner.

He went on to say that Narendra Modi-led country should not play the role of a spoiler while the world unites for peace in Afghanistan.

Upcoming months crucial for Pakistan: Shaikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed has said Pakistan has no intention of getting involved in any conflict.

Appearing in Samaa TV’s morning show Naya Din, the minister reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment that Pakistan’s soil will not be used for a war against any state.

Ahmed added that the next three to four months are important for Pakistan as Islamabad will be under pressure regarding the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The interior minister said the country can get itself out of this situation if they boldly face the challenges. He added peace was Pakistan’s only agenda.

Afghanistan fawad chaudhry Taliban
 
