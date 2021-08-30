Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi shot dead by Taliban

Fawad Andarabi, an Afghan folk singer, has been shot dead by the Taliban in the Baghlan province, Associated Press has reported.

“He was innocent, a singer who was only entertaining people,” his son Jawad said. “They shot him in the head on the farm.”

The Taliban had visited Fawad’s home and searched it, Jawad said. They even had tea with him but things changed on Friday, August 27.

Fawad Andarabi, a local artist, was dragged out of his home yesterday and killed by the Taliban in Kishnabad village of Andarab. He was a famous folk singer in the valley. His son has confirmed the incident. pic.twitter.com/ainVboIzDb — Sami Mahdi (@Samiullah_mahdi) August 28, 2021

The shooting took place in the Andarabi Valley which the family is named after. It is located in the Baghlan province roughly 100km north of Kabul. There has been an upheaval in the area since the Taliban’s return to power.

Jawad demanded justice for his father and said that a local Taliban council promised to punish the musician’s killers.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the AP that the shooting will be investigated. He claimed to have no details on the killing.

Andarabi played the ghichak (a bowed flute) and sang songs dedicated to his birthplace and the Afghan people. A video is doing the rounds that shows Fawad sitting on a rug amid mountains, performing a song. It has one million views on Twitter.

