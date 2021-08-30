Monday, August 30, 2021  | 21 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Afghan folk singer Fawad Andarabi shot dead by Taliban

Zabihullah Mujahid says shooting will be investigated

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Fawad Andarabi, an Afghan folk singer, has been shot dead by the Taliban in the Baghlan province, Associated Press has reported.

“He was innocent, a singer who was only entertaining people,” his son Jawad said. “They shot him in the head on the farm.”

The Taliban had visited Fawad’s home and searched it, Jawad said. They even had tea with him but things changed on Friday, August 27.

The shooting took place in the Andarabi Valley which the family is named after. It is located in the Baghlan province roughly 100km north of Kabul. There has been an upheaval in the area since the Taliban’s return to power.

Jawad demanded justice for his father and said that a local Taliban council promised to punish the musician’s killers.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told the AP that the shooting will be investigated. He claimed to have no details on the killing.

Andarabi played the ghichak (a bowed flute) and sang songs dedicated to his birthplace and the Afghan people. A video is doing the rounds that shows Fawad sitting on a rug amid mountains, performing a song. It has one million views on Twitter.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fawad Andarabi Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
afghan taliban, afghan taliban news, afghan taliban official website, afghan taliban attack, afghan taliban folk singer fawad andarabi, folk singer afghan andarabi killed
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Physics exam cancelled at Karachi centre following student protest
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Rain expected in Karachi in first week of September
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Karachi weather update: light rain forecast today, says Met Office
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: 126 men identified, SC takes notice
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Odd news: First donkey export farm, Aamir Liaquat arrested
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Kabul Airport attack: 77 Afghans, 13 US troops killed
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Pakistan schools to stay open thrice a week, 50% attendance
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Fire erupts at Karachi factory, 17 labourers killed
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
Sindh schools to reopen from August 30
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
Noor Mukadam case: Police investigation finds Zahir Jaffer guilty
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.