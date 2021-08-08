Sunday, August 8, 2021  | 28 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

Afghan delegation briefed on ambassador’s daughter’s alleged kidnapping investigation

They were shown several video footages from various locations

Posted: Aug 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

File photo: Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil. (Twitter/@NajibAlikhil)

An Afghan delegation was briefed regarding investigations into the alleged kidnapping of the country’s ambassador’s daughter during an eight-day visit to Islamabad.

During the visit, the delegation met with the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement by MoFA, the delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident.

They were also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several video footages from various locations of different timings in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places independently.

“An on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by presentation of technical data (findings of mobile forensic/geo fencing) as well,” the statement read.

It said the delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out detailed and thorough investigation in the complaint and a comprehensive witness account led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the report by the complainant. “This was further substantiated by the technical evidence.”

The statement said that ​​Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Afghanistan. “At this critical juncture in the Afghan peace process, it is extremely important to work jointly for the shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

“Pakistan hopes that the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad would soon resume its normal operations.”

The kidnapping

The daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan was abducted for several hours and tortured by unidentified men in Islamabad on July 16.

She was moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences after the assault and had “rope marks” on her wrists and ankles according to the hospital officials.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said days after the incident that she “wasn’t kidnapped at all” and the investigators have footage to prove it.

The minister said Silsila Alikhil left her home on foot and took a taxi after arriving at Islamabad’s Khadda Market. She then took a taxi to Rawalpindi, he said,

“We have footage of her travel,” said Rasheed. “She first said they had taken away her phone. Later, when she gave investigators her phone, her Whatapps and cloud data had been deleted.”

The minister said the authorities wanted to fully support her and have lodged an FIR on her request. He added that the woman booked ordinary taxis for travel and not the online taxi service.

“They will run from the investigation,” claimed the minister. “They didn’t know that we had footage from Rawalpindi.”

The minister called it an “international conspiracy” and “RAW’s agenda to defame Pakistan in the world.

