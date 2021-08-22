Administrator Wahab visits East district, Natha Khan drainage line site

Says Sindh government is solving people’s issues on priority basis
Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited East district to survey the progress of different projects on Sunday.
He wasaccompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Iqbal Sandh, KarachiDevelopment Authority chief engineer among other officials.
Wahabchecked the progress on the ongoing construction work on a drainage line by theNatha Khan bridge.
He said anextra lane will also be built on the road passing through the area adding thata U-turn will also be constructed on Shahrae Faisal near the bridge tofacilitate commuters.
He alsovisited the nearby sites on which beautification work is being carried and wasbriefed about it by related officials.
Wahab said the Sindh government is working on a big scale for Karachi’s development. He said repairing of roads along with other projects is ongoing. “We own this city and will solve its citizen’s problems on a priority basis.”
Earlierthis week, the Sindh government announced it will establish a food street atBoat Basin in Clifton.
Wahabvisited Boat Basin on Friday and reviewed the ongoing development works at thesite. He issued directives to renovate the area and start the constructionwork. A walking track and more facilities would be built too at the foodstreet.
Sindh CMSpecial Assistant Waqar Mehdi told SAMAA Digital that the tender of the foodstreet will be issued next week on Monday.
Mehdi saidthe PPP-led Sindh government is making efforts to build Karachi by establishingrecreational and amusement sites, where people can enjoy their leisure time.
The specialassistant said the project will be completed in seven to eight months.
“The roadleading to the food street would be made one way with the entry point startingfrom Nehr-e-Khayyam and exit point near KFC Clifton,” Mehdi added.
The foodstreet would be a traffic-free zone, he shared.
Pedestrianbridges would be constructed from one side to another at the food street forthe visitors, and lights would be set up to beautify it. Benches, fancy lamps,and canopy kiosks will be installed too.
Boat Basinis home to some of the most famous restaurants and fast food outlets inKarachi. It is expected to become the city’s second food street after BurnesRoad.
Both ofthem are located in the South district.
Wahab wasappointed administrator of KMC on August 5. He was appointed following ordersby Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
He alsoserves as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister and Sindh governmentspokesperson.
Wahab has been tasked to fix the local development-related issues, especially the functioning of the KMC. He replaces former KMC administrator Laeeq Ahmed.
