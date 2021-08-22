Administrator Wahab visits East district, Natha Khan drainage line site

Says Sindh government is solving people’s issues on priority basis

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited East district to survey the progress of different projects on Sunday.

He was

accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Iqbal Sandh, Karachi

Development Authority chief engineer among other officials.

Wahab

checked the progress on the ongoing construction work on a drainage line by the

Natha Khan bridge.

He said an

extra lane will also be built on the road passing through the area adding that

a U-turn will also be constructed on Shahrae Faisal near the bridge to

facilitate commuters.

He also

visited the nearby sites on which beautification work is being carried and was

briefed about it by related officials.

Wahab said the Sindh government is working on a big scale for Karachi’s development. He said repairing of roads along with other projects is ongoing. “We own this city and will solve its citizen’s problems on a priority basis.”

Earlier

this week, the Sindh government announced it will establish a food street at

Boat Basin in Clifton.

Wahab

visited Boat Basin on Friday and reviewed the ongoing development works at the

site. He issued directives to renovate the area and start the construction

work. A walking track and more facilities would be built too at the food

street.

Sindh CM

Special Assistant Waqar Mehdi told SAMAA Digital that the tender of the food

street will be issued next week on Monday.

Mehdi said

the PPP-led Sindh government is making efforts to build Karachi by establishing

recreational and amusement sites, where people can enjoy their leisure time.

The special

assistant said the project will be completed in seven to eight months.

“The road

leading to the food street would be made one way with the entry point starting

from Nehr-e-Khayyam and exit point near KFC Clifton,” Mehdi added.

The food

street would be a traffic-free zone, he shared.

Pedestrian

bridges would be constructed from one side to another at the food street for

the visitors, and lights would be set up to beautify it. Benches, fancy lamps,

and canopy kiosks will be installed too.

Boat Basin

is home to some of the most famous restaurants and fast food outlets in

Karachi. It is expected to become the city’s second food street after Burnes

Road.

Both of

them are located in the South district.

Wahab was

appointed administrator of KMC on August 5. He was appointed following orders

by Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He also

serves as the adviser to the Sindh chief minister and Sindh government

spokesperson.

Wahab has been tasked to fix the local development-related issues, especially the functioning of the KMC. He replaces former KMC administrator Laeeq Ahmed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.