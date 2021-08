Abdul Qayum Niazi has been declared the new prime minister of Azad Kashmir, Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister, has tweeted.

He said after a long consultation and review of suggestions, Prime Minister Imran Khan selected Abdul Qayyum Niazi.

He is a dynamic and genuine political activist with a heart for activists, he said.

PTI’s Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Sardar Tanveer was nominated for the post.