HOME > News

Abbottabad police make arrest in alleged blasphemy case

Person will be presented to a magistrate later

Posted: Aug 7, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago

Art: SAMAA Digital

The police in Abbottabad have taken into custody a person who is being accused of blasphemy.

The Cantt police were called to a spot near Jinnah Park at the Eidgah where a group of men was beating up a person who they were accusing of setting scripture on fire.

DSP Circle Cantt Raja Mehboob told SAMAA Digital that the person was arrested. People told the police that they witnessed them setting the book on fire. The incident was registered at 7pm on August 5.

The State has lodged an FIR under Section 295-B. The person is in police remand for three days, Mehboob added, after which they will be presented in front of a magistrate.

The victim was a person from Swabi described as a transgender person. A video of the aftermath started circulating on social media.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

