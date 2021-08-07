A sneak peek into Pakistan’s new electronic voting machines

They can detect rigging during and after polls
Pakistan's new electronic voting machines are finally here.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a demonstration of the EVMs.
According to Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the machines can work without internet and wifi. They can test rigging during and after the polls and help with audits too.
Here's how the machines will work:
In November 2020, PM Khan announced that his government wanted to introduce e-voting in Pakistan to make the elections transparent. He made a committee comprising Azam Swati and Shafqat Mehmood to introduce the new electoral reforms.
The government will need the Parliament's approval to use these machines in the next elections.
