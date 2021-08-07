Saturday, August 7, 2021  | 27 Zilhaj, 1442
A sneak peek into Pakistan’s new electronic voting machines

They can detect rigging during and after polls

Posted: Aug 7, 2021
Posted: Aug 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan's new electronic voting machines are finally here.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a demonstration of the EVMs.

According to Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, the machines can work without internet and wifi. They can test rigging during and after the polls and help with audits too.

Here's how the machines will work:

  • An election officer will first remove the seal from the machine.
  • Once it's turned on, voters will be told to press a button through which they will be able to cast their votes.
  • The machine will then print a ballot paper.
  • The voter will be given the paper and asked to slip it into the ballot box.

In November 2020, PM Khan announced that his government wanted to introduce e-voting in Pakistan to make the elections transparent. He made a committee comprising Azam Swati and Shafqat Mehmood to introduce the new electoral reforms.

The government will need the Parliament's approval to use these machines in the next elections.

