A new crisis brews in judiciary?

The Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh has written to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed explaining why he was unwilling to take oath as an ad hoc Supreme Court judge, after a junior judge from the Sindh High Court, had been promoted to the apex court. There are reports that Justice Shaikh could be removed under the Article 206 of the constitution and sent home on retirement.

With many lawyers supporting Justice Shaikh’s viewpoint, it was unclear how the situation may develop. Irfan ul Haq explains for us.

