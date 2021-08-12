Thursday, August 12, 2021  | 2 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
HOME > News

CTD arrest Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait’s brother-in-law

Shehryar was taken into custody after operation in Golimar area

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

Photo: File

Counter Terrorism Department arrested Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait’s brother in law from Golimar area of Karachi.

CTD incharge Chaudhry Safdar claimed that the raid was conducted for arresting Shehryar alias Sharyal after receiving intelligence report.

A press release mentioned he has confessed to have killed several policemen, boys, vegetable sellers and labourers among others. He worked as a target killer as well.

He also took extortion money from Old Golimar and Lyari areas.

He is under investigation and further details will be released in due course.

The First Information Report (FIR) will be filed after he is handed over to police.

Rehman Dakait was shot dead with three of his men in Steel Town at Kathore Morr on Link Road back in 2009.

The criminal, who became a legendary Lyari gangster, and his reputation became so famous that ‘dakait’ became his surname.

