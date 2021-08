Your browser does not support the video tag.

The 80-year-old man from Multan has proven that age is not a barrier if a person wants to stay physically fit.

Mumtaz is a retired Rangers police who has always been a fitness enthusiast. Other than a heavy workout, this man is an expert at cycling and swimming.

Even at 80 years, he walks for seven kilometers everyday and usually prefers riding a bicycle. He keeps his diet on track which mostly includes dairy products.