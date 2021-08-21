71-year-old man arrested for assaulting TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan

The Lahore police have arrested a 71-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the assault of a TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

He has been identified as Wazir Khan, a resident of Shahdara.

The police have transferred his custody to CIA Kotwali.

His family members have, however, said that their father was at home on August 14. They remarked that he has been quite sick because of which he doesn’t leave the house a lot.

A Lahore court has remanded the suspect into police custody and he will be presented during an identification parade too.

The Lahore police have arrested 66 men on charges of harassing and assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan. According to Lahore Investigation DIG Shariq Jamal, the men were identified via geofencing and face matching. “Their presence at the crime scene was confirmed by digital mobile forensics.”

The police have, so far, detained 300 men in crackdowns in areas of Ravi Road, Badami Bagh, Lari Adda, and Shafiqabad. The police have sought help from National Data Bas Registration Authority (Nadra) for the men’s details and identification.

The CCTV footage shows that not a single police officer was present at the time of the incident. An inquiry committee is working to determine police negligence.

Punjab Minister for Prison Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said action against the perpetrators will be taken under Section 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes.–Whoever assaults or uses criminal force on any woman and strips her of her clothes and, in that condition, exposes her to the public view) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“Under the law, culprits are sentenced to life imprisonment and even death,” he added.

The victim said that she was at the Minar-e-Pakistan with her friends to make a video for her YouTube channel when suddenly more than 300 to 400 men attacked them. The victim said when she and her friends tried to get away from the crowd, the guards at the Minar opened the gate of the fence and they went inside.

The men jumped over the fence and surged towards us and started pulling me, the woman said. She said that they clawed and tore her clothes. She said that some men tried to help her but the crowd was so overwhelmingly large that they couldn’t do anything.