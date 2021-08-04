70 Sindh Governor House employees have fake domicile: report

As many as 80 employees working in the Military Secretary Section of Sindh Governor House were appointed illegally, an inquiry report has revealed.

The illegal appointments were made between 2005 and 2013. This was the time when MQM’s Dr Ishratul Ebad was governor.

Out of 80 illegal appointees, 70 do not have a domicile for Sindh. Many employees have fake degrees and some were given out-of-turn promotions.