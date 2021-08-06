55% Pakistanis still believe threat of coronavirus is exaggerated: Gallup

Gallup has been tracking how people have been reacting to coronavirus in Pakistan. In the eleventh such survey of 1,066 people in July it found the following:

55% Pakistanis still hold the opinion that the threat of coronavirus is exaggerated

Willingness to get vaccinated has improved very slightly as compared to 65% in March; in July 2021, 66% are willing to get vaccinated, provided it is safe to use

As of July 2021, there has been a significant improvement in the percentage of people’s family members receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, with almost 45% of Pakistanis claiming their family members have been vaccinated