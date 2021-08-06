Friday, August 6, 2021  | 26 Zilhaj, 1442
HOME > News

55% Pakistanis still believe threat of coronavirus is exaggerated: Gallup

Higher numbers say family vaccinated

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Posted: Aug 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Photo: File

Gallup has been tracking how people have been reacting to coronavirus in Pakistan. In the eleventh such survey of 1,066 people in July it found the following:

  • 55% Pakistanis still hold the opinion that the threat of coronavirus is exaggerated
  • Willingness to get vaccinated has improved very slightly as compared to 65% in March; in July 2021, 66% are willing to get vaccinated, provided it is safe to use
  • As of July 2021, there has been a significant improvement in the percentage of people’s family members receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, with almost 45% of Pakistanis claiming their family members have been vaccinated
A stock image of a Covid ward. File Photo
  • 76% of Pakistanis claiming that the government is controlling the COVID-19 situation well
  • 60% of Pakistanis still do not know how to register through the government for COVID-19 vaccination, depicting a deficit of awareness amongst the masses

