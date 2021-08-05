44 students travelling to Kumrat robbed in Lower Dir

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A bus full of tourists was robbed at gunpoint on the Chitral Road near Lower Dir Thursday.

There were 44 passengers in the coaster, including a guide, cook, driver, and students from different educational institutions of Sindh and Punjab. They were travelling to Kumrat Valley for vacations.

The robbers took away everyone's mobile phones and cash.

After the robbery, the Lower Dir's Ooch police immediately took us to the police station and registered the case against unidentified people, one of the students said. They have also arranged for our safe journey to Kumrat, he added.

The police have assured the students that by the time they return from Kumrat, they will arrest the robbers.

The Ooch SHO said the tourists were served breakfast and the details of the incident were noted.

On the directives of the Lower Dir DPO, the students will be sent to Kumrat with the police and arranged for their food and stay there, the SHO said.