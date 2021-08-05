Thursday, August 5, 2021  | 25 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

44 students travelling to Kumrat robbed in Lower Dir

They were in a bus

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A bus full of tourists was robbed at gunpoint on the Chitral Road near Lower Dir Thursday.

There were 44 passengers in the coaster, including a guide, cook, driver, and students from different educational institutions of Sindh and Punjab. They were travelling to Kumrat Valley for vacations.

The robbers took away everyone's mobile phones and cash.

After the robbery, the Lower Dir's Ooch police immediately took us to the police station and registered the case against unidentified people, one of the students said. They have also arranged for our safe journey to Kumrat, he added.

The police have assured the students that by the time they return from Kumrat, they will arrest the robbers.

The Ooch SHO said the tourists were served breakfast and the details of the incident were noted.

On the directives of the Lower Dir DPO, the students will be sent to Kumrat with the police and arranged for their food and stay there, the SHO said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
chitral gt road
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Karachi may receive rain by August end
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Jodia Bazaar will stay open during Karachi lockdown
Sindh imposes 'partial lockdown' in Karachi till August 8
Sindh imposes ‘partial lockdown’ in Karachi till August 8
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer's physical remand extended
Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s physical remand extended
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi lockdown: exams postponed, takeaways banned
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Karachi men arrested for hosting party on rooftop
Woman found dead in Islamabad's F-11
Woman found dead in Islamabad’s F-11
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam's legal case in 19...
People donate $36,000 for Noor Mukadam’s legal case in 19 hours
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
Abdul Qayum Niazi is the new PM of Azad Kashmir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.