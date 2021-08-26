35 smuggled falcons recovered in Gwadar

Thirty-five Siberian falcons were recovered in Balochistan’s Gwadar district Wednesday night.

The operation was conducted by the FC and the Balochistan Wildlife Department at Jiwani’s Zero Point.

The birds were then flown into the wild in the presence of Deputy Conservator Yar Muhammad Baloch, FC 88 Wing Lt Colonel Kashif, and Gwadar Assistant Commissioner Captain Raja Azhar Abbas.

Wildlife traffickers catch falcons in the mountainous north, often to sell them for profit in the Gulf region, where hunting with the birds is a sport. These birds are sold for millions of rupees.

Kamran Khan Yousufzai, a passionate falconer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, told SAMAA TV that there is a high demand in the Gulf region for falcons found in Pakistan, where a single falcon can be sold for as high as Rs4 million.