Twenty-eight Pakistanis released from Saudi Arabia’s prisons have reached Lahore.

The government paid for the travel of 19 passengers.

They arrived at Allama Iqbal Airport via PIA flight 9248 on Tuesday morning.

Their Covid- 19 tests will be conducted and they will be allowed to leave once clear.

PTI’s Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Chaudhry welcomed them. They said that before this, 62 Pakistanis were brought back.