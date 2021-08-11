11 militants killed in Balochistan

The counterterrorism department (CTD) personnel have killed at least 11 militants in Balochistan’s Mastung, according to a spokesman.

“Acting on a tip-off, CTD personnel raided a compound being used by the terrorists in Kali Qamar Mazhar Abad area of Mastung,” the spokesman said.

The militants holed up in the compound fired upon the security forces, who responded accordingly, and 11 militants died, the spokesman said.

The CTD Balochistan says a heavy cache of weapons was recovered from the compound. The militants belonged to a banned outfit, he added.