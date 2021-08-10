Monday, August 9, 2021  | 29 Zilhaj, 1442
10 killed in Gujranwala gas cylinder explosion

More than seven people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Posted: Aug 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Ten labourers were killed and multiple injured after the gas cylinder of a van exploded in Gujranwala Sunday night.

According to rescue officials, an operation is underway to pull out more bodies inside the vehicle. The injured people and bodies have been moved to the DHQ Hospital.

The vehicle was taking labourers from Bajaur Agency to Gujranwala. It was hit by a mini truck after which a gas cylinder inside the van exploded.

The police have registered an FIR against the drivers of both vehicles. The men managed to escape from the site. A search operation is underway.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
