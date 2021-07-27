Zahir Jaffer’s parents moved to Adiala Jail for 14 days

The parents of Zahir Jaffer, who has been accused of murdering and beheading 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, have been remanded into jail custody for 14 days. This means that they will now be imprisoned at Adiala Jail till August 10.

They, along with the two domestic workers employed at their house, appeared in the court of Judicial Magistrate Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday after the completion of their two-day physical remand.

The court has ordered authorities to present Zakir Jaffer, his wife Asmat Adamjee, and their two domestic helpers Jameel and Iftikhar again on August 10, Tuesday.

Advocate Rizwan Abbasi appeared on behalf of Zahir’s parents in court. He asked for permission to meet his clients.

After meeting them, he requested the court to discharge them in the case. The judge remarked that their remand has already been approved, upon which Abbasi asked the court to at least mention his request in the written verdict. His request was approved.

Zahir’s parents were arrested on Sunday on charges of “abetting” the murder. It is being claimed that the security guard at their house had informed them about Zahir keeping Noor hostage at their house but they didn’t call the authorities.

Zahir’s physical remand extended

On Monday, Pakistan decided to add the name of Zahir Jaffer to its travel blacklist. This means that we won’t be able to fly out of the country.

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed the news He shared that the decision to add the name of the murder suspect on the Exit Control List will be taken by the federal cabinet.

The Kohsar police presented Jaffer before the court of a duty magistrate, and his physical remand has been extended for two more days.

The suspect, Zahir Jaffer, worked for his family business Ahmed Jaffer & Company as a chief brand strategist, and as a therapist. He was arrested from the same house in which Noor Mukadam was murdered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram