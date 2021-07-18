Young Pakistani’s Taliban idealism ends with death in Afghanistan

The last time Abdul Rasheed’s family saw him alive was in May, when the young Pakistani left for Afghanistan to fight for the Taliban. He returned home last week in a cardboard coffin.

The militant group is waging an offensive across Afghanistan’s countryside, snapping up territory and leaving the Afghan forces facing a crisis with the US and NATO all but gone.

Many Pakistanis, inspired by religious faith or community pressure, have joined the fight across a border that doesn’t distinguish between the Pashtuns who live either side.

“Rasheed sacrificed his life for a great cause,” Rasheed’s uncle, Maroof Khan, a Muslim cleric, told AFP over the phone from his home on the outskirts of Peshawar, just a few hours from the Afghan border.

Throngs of people visited to congratulate the family after hearing news of the 22-year-old’s death.

“He went there with a spirit of jihad. Now his young friends want to be martyred like him,” Khan added.

Pakistan’s interior minister earlier this month publicly acknowledged that the families of Afghan Taliban fighters were living in the country’s capital, while members of its rank-and-file were brought to the country for medical treatment or to be buried.

‘University of Jihad’

The Taliban emerged in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar during the civil war that followed the Soviet withdrawal from the country.

But its ranks were filled with tens of thousands of Afghan refugees who had fled to Pakistan. Some Pakistani nationals also joined.

Security analyst Tahir Khan told AFP that authorities had more recently clamped down on people crossing to fight in Afghanistan, but the porous border in the rugged countryside meant some still made it.

“The number of Taliban fighters from Pakistan is much lower than in the past,” Khan said.

“Now the Afghan Taliban are so numerous they don’t need fighters from Pakistan.”

Many — including Rasheed — had graduated from Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania madrassa near Peshawar, which was given the nickname the “University of Jihad” for its fiery ideology and the number of Taliban fighters it has produced.

Taliban flags

Rasheed’s family do not know exactly when or where he died, only that it happened somewhere in eastern Nangarhar province.

Two police sources in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province told AFP that at least four dead bodies of Pakistani fighters had arrived from Afghanistan in recent weeks.

There were chaotic scenes in Rasheed’s hometown when his body was brought back.

Video clips posted to social media and confirmed by his family showed hundreds of people clamouring to touch his coffin and chanting religious slogans, some waving Taliban flags.

Khan, his uncle, was later arrested and handed a two-week jail sentence.

He was charged with organising an illegal gathering and propagating terrorism, a police spokesman told AFP.

As visitors continued to pay their respects this week, Rasheed’s father Nasir Khan sat on a traditional wooden charpoy bench, wearing glasses along with a flowing white beard.

“Rasheed was a bright student,” Nasir Khan said. “I pray that Allah accepts the martyrdom of my son.”