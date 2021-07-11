Sunday, July 11, 2021  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
HOME > News

Woman found dead in Lahore’s DHA

FIR registered

Posted: Jul 11, 2021
Posted: Jul 11, 2021
A 29-year-old model was found dead at her house in Lahore's DHA Phase IV, the police said Sunday morning. The victim was unmarried and lived alone, according to investigating officer. "Initial reports hint that she was strangled to death." The woman's step-brother told the police that he had been calling her for two days but her phone remained unanswered. "When I went to her house on Sunday, she was lying unconscious on the floor." Muhammad Ali added that the window of her room's washroom was broken. The police have registered an FIR against unidentified men under sections of murder. The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have started collecting evidence from the crime site, while further investigations are underway. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
A 29-year-old model was found dead at her house in Lahore’s DHA Phase IV, the police said Sunday morning.

The victim was unmarried and lived alone, according to investigating officer. “Initial reports hint that she was strangled to death.”

The woman’s step-brother told the police that he had been calling her for two days but her phone remained unanswered. “When I went to her house on Sunday, she was lying unconscious on the floor.”

Muhammad Ali added that the window of her room’s washroom was broken.

The police have registered an FIR against unidentified men under sections of murder.

The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have started collecting evidence from the crime site, while further investigations are underway.

