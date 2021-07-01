Where to get vaccinated?

Karachi alone itself is inoculating massive number of masses daily. A rough estimate of sixty-three thousand shots is given to citizens daily.

The mega unit such as expo (Karachi or Lahore), Jinnah and Liaquat national are providing services to massive no of people on daily basis. Going to big centers will avoid the inconvenience of being returned unvaccinated.

“We did experience a dip in vaccine availability but we came out of it smoothly” an employ from one of the big vaccination center told SAMAA Digital. The center is 24/7 operational for general public with abundant jabs in stocks. He added

The country witnessed vaccine shortage in past and the government tried addressing it by dispatching its vaccine reserves for emergency purposes. Pakistan is expected to receive its vaccine stocks by end of June. The government has requested international authorities to send the jabs as soon as possible. Earlier this week, the United States announced that it will be sending 2.5 million vaccine doses to Pakistan by the end of June. “The vaccine shots will come through World Health Organization’s COVAX programme, “said Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary. A fresh batch of two million Sinovac vaccines had arrived in Pakistan via a PIA flight recently the last Tuesday.

Qasim Somroo, Sectary Health Sindh, said “the small operational centers are provided with limited vials and when more than expected people show up, they are told to wait for a couple of days and is perceived as vaccine being short “he revealed. Here’s a breakdown of vaccines received by end of the June: