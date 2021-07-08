What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?

Islamabad Investigation SP Attaur Rehman said that the couple who was assaulted by Usman Mirza in a viral video has gotten married and the police are in contact with them.

Rehman was speaking about the Usman Mirza case on SAMAA TV’s programme 7se8 on Thursday. Mirza was arrested Tuesday night after the Islamabad police booked him for raping, assaulting and blackmailing a couple.

The police officer said that the incident occurred some time ago but didn’t give any specific date. The couple was engaged then, he said.

Mirza had been paying the rent for the apartment where the assault occurred. He had given a spare key to one of his friends. The friend had given the key to the couple to stay there for the night. The two had reportedly come to Islamabad for a job interview.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice too.

Usman Mirza’s arrest

A man identified as Usman Mirza was arrested by the Islamabad police late Tuesday after videos of the violence went viral on social media, prompting an outcry.

“The video of violence against a woman and a boy went viral on social media. Islamabad police immediately utilized all resources to arrest the accused Usman Mirza in a few hours, registered the FIR, and initiated legal action,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.

His accomplices, Atta-ur-Rehman, Mudaris Butt and Farhan, were also arrested.



Police said Mirza forced the woman to strip naked and shot her video two months ago, which he has been using to blackmail her since. The men used weapons to threaten the couple.

The arrested men were presented before a judicial magistrate Wednesday morning. They have been handed over to the police on a two-day physical remand.