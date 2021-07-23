What did Maryam Nawaz buy at Khaadi?

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was out and about on a shopping spree in Lahore Friday afternoon.

She went to the Khaadi store located on Link Road.

Sami Kashnirie, the head of the store, told SAMAA Digital that the politician was accompanied by three security guards. “She was very friendly and exchanged jokes with our staff.”

Maryam bought seven to eight ready-to-wear suits and three items from the unstitched fabric collection, he said, adding that most of the clothes were comfort wear.

The PML-N leader is popular on social media for her fashion sense in traditional wear. She usually prefers designer clothes.

She recently visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for PML-N for the region’s upcoming polls.

