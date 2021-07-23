Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
What did Maryam Nawaz buy at Khaadi?

She visited the brand's store in Lahore

The PML-N leader posed with the store's team in Lahore.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was out and about on a shopping spree in Lahore Friday afternoon. She went to the Khaadi store located on Link Road. Sami Kashnirie, the head of the store, told SAMAA Digital that the politician was accompanied by three security guards. "She was very friendly and exchanged jokes with our staff." Maryam bought seven to eight ready-to-wear suits and three items from the unstitched fabric collection, he said, adding that most of the clothes were comfort wear. The PML-N leader is popular on social media for her fashion sense in traditional wear. She usually prefers designer clothes. She recently visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for PML-N for the region's upcoming polls. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz was out and about on a shopping spree in Lahore Friday afternoon.

She went to the Khaadi store located on Link Road.

Sami Kashnirie, the head of the store, told SAMAA Digital that the politician was accompanied by three security guards. “She was very friendly and exchanged jokes with our staff.”

Maryam bought seven to eight ready-to-wear suits and three items from the unstitched fabric collection, he said, adding that most of the clothes were comfort wear.

The PML-N leader is popular on social media for her fashion sense in traditional wear. She usually prefers designer clothes.

She recently visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to campaign for PML-N for the region’s upcoming polls.

khaadi maryam nawaz
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.


 
 
 
 

