We can’t fight coronavirus by shutting down the country: Asad Umar

Says we will provide all support to the Sindh government

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

We will provide all support to the Sindh government but shutting down the country is not a solution to curb the spread of coronavirus, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has said in a media briefing on Thursday.

The Delta variant is growing at an alarming rate in Karachi, and the positivity rate has crossed 30% in the city. The Sindh government started considering a complete lockdown for 15 days.

Asad Umar said that the Sindh government is working in a very dynamic manner, but we cannot fight by shutting down the city for a long week because the poor working class has to pay a heavy price.

“All instructions and SOPs should be followed in the city and for this, we will provide rangers and army to make this possible,”

He said that it’s been a year since we have lived with this situation; people are responsible for their own actions because the spread of coronavirus is directly linked with it.

Umar urged people to act responsibly and get vaccinated immediately.

He said that everyone should get done inoculation before August 31, including school drivers, students above 18, employees and workers of marriage halls and restaurants.

“Patients have increased in the Karachi hospitals which is an alarming situation,” Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said.

He said that the infection rate of the virus has increased across the country in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in Islamabad is 7.5 percent whereas the number of patients on ventilators has exceeded 3000 while previously when the situation was under control they were below 2000.

