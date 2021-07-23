Watch: Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, Pakistan athletes shine

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics kicked off with fireworks, an empty stadium, and a subdued tone Friday night in Japan.

More than 11,000 athletes from across the world will participate in 339 events featuring 33 sports in 50 disciplines.

This year, Pakistan has sent a 20-member squad which includes 10 athletes and 10 officials.

Here are some of the athletes who will be participating in the games this year:

Arshad Nadeem - He will represent Pakistan in the javelin throw event.

- He will represent Pakistan in the javelin throw event. Mahnoor Shahzad - After winning the Women’s Singles Badminton Championship in 2017, she will now represent Pakistan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

- After winning the Women’s Singles Badminton Championship in 2017, she will now represent Pakistan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Shah Hussain Shah - Two times South Asian Games gold medalist and winner of the silver medal, Hussain will represent Pakistan in the judo event.

- Two times South Asian Games gold medalist and winner of the silver medal, Hussain will represent Pakistan in the judo event. Gulfam Joseph - The 21-year-old shooter will participate in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics.

- The 21-year-old shooter will participate in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics. Bisma Khan - She will be participating in the 50m freestyle swimming competition.

