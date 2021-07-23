Watch: Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, Pakistan athletes shine

Empty stadiums, subdued tone this year
The opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics kicked off with fireworks, an empty stadium, and a subdued tone Friday night in Japan.
More than 11,000 athletes from across the world will participate in 339 events featuring 33 sports in 50 disciplines.
This year, Pakistan has sent a 20-member squad which includes 10 athletes and 10 officials.
Here are some of the athletes who will be participating in the games this year:
