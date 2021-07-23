Friday, July 23, 2021  | 12 Zilhaj, 1442
Watch: Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, Pakistan athletes shine

Empty stadiums, subdued tone this year

Posted: Jul 23, 2021
Posted: Jul 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The opening ceremony of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics kicked off with fireworks, an empty stadium, and a subdued tone Friday night in Japan.

More than 11,000 athletes from across the world will participate in 339 events featuring 33 sports in 50 disciplines.

This year, Pakistan has sent a 20-member squad which includes 10 athletes and 10 officials.

Here are some of the athletes who will be participating in the games this year:

  • Arshad Nadeem - He will represent Pakistan in the javelin throw event.
  • Mahnoor Shahzad - After winning the Women’s Singles Badminton Championship in 2017, she will now represent Pakistan at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
  • Shah Hussain Shah - Two times South Asian Games gold medalist and winner of the silver medal, Hussain will represent Pakistan in the judo event.
  • Gulfam Joseph - The 21-year-old shooter will participate in the 10m Air Pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics.
  • Bisma Khan - She will be participating in the 50m freestyle swimming competition.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 





 
 
 

 

