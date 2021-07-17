Watch: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari joins PPP’s AJK election campaign

The polls will be held on July 25

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, landed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Saturday for PPP's election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

"Leaders of the Pakistan Peoples Party have given their lives for Pakistan's democracy and they will do the same for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir," she said in a rally.

On July 25, all youngsters and elders should come out and vote for the arrow [PPP's electoral symbol]. "Arrow is the symbol of progress. Arrow is the symbol of Kashmir. Arrow is the symbol of Benazir Bhutto Zardari," Aseefa said.

The 2021 Azad Jammu and Kashmir General Election are set to be held on July 25.

This year, 32 political parties across the country are competing for the AJK elections.

Over 2.8 million voters have been registered in Azad Kashmir and 0.4 million in Jammu.

