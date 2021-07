Multan's Raja is not for sale

A seven-foot-tall bull has become the centre of attention in Multan. It weighs 55 maunds.

People from across Multan have come to see Raja.

Raja's owner Tanveer said that his own cow gave birth to it four years ago. "I have raised him myself, like my own child."

Tanveer has, however, said that Raja is not for sale.