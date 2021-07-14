Video shows people expressing support for Afghan Taliban in Quetta

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The people were carrying the white flags of the insurgent group and they raised pro-Afghan Taliban slogans. The rally roamed in various areas of the city and ended on Zarghun Road.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, declined to comment on it when contacted by SAMAA TV. He added that he will respond to the queries after speaking with the Quetta deputy commissioner.

On July 11, the police had arrested two people for raising pro-Afghan Taliban slogans at a funeral in Peshawar. The action was taken after a video of some people chanting pro-Afghan Taliban slogans at a funeral went viral on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghan Taliban claimed they have captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak on the frontier with Pakistan Wednesday, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Spin Boldak is the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the Taliban in recent weeks, with the insurgents looking to choke off much-needed revenue from the government in Kabul while also filling their own coffers.