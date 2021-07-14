Wednesday, July 14, 2021  | 3 Zilhaj, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > News

Video shows people expressing support for Afghan Taliban in Quetta

Government spokesperson declines to comment

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

People on motorcycles and cars in Quetta organised a rally in Quetta on Wednesday, expressing their support for the Afghan Taliban, according to a video made by a SAMAA TV reporter.

The people were carrying the white flags of the insurgent group and they raised pro-Afghan Taliban slogans. The rally roamed in various areas of the city and ended on Zarghun Road.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, declined to comment on it when contacted by SAMAA TV. He added that he will respond to the queries after speaking with the Quetta deputy commissioner.

On July 11, the police had arrested two people for raising pro-Afghan Taliban slogans at a funeral in Peshawar. The action was taken after a video of some people chanting pro-Afghan Taliban slogans at a funeral went viral on social media.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghan Taliban claimed they have captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak on the frontier with Pakistan Wednesday, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Spin Boldak is the latest in a string of border crossings and dry ports seized by the Taliban in recent weeks, with the insurgents looking to choke off much-needed revenue from the government in Kabul while also filling their own coffers.
 
Quetta Taliban
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Taliban rally Quetta, Taliban Quetta Shura, Taliban Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to see moderate rain till Wednesday, more intense after
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Karachi to receive monsoon rains starting July 15
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Rain lashes parts of Karachi
Karachi school's name to be restored after social media backlash
Karachi school’s name to be restored after social media backlash
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
Mufti Taqi Usmani attack: Suspect remanded into police custody
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
What happened to the couple assaulted by Usman Mirza?
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Harassment case: Usman Mirza, accomplices extorted Rs1.3m from Islamabad woman
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
Former MQM leader Nadeem Nusrat survives attack in Houston
All of Karachi's nullah maps in one place
All of Karachi’s nullah maps in one place
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
Karachi builders looking for opportunities in other cities
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.