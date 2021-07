He was accompanied by his Uzbek counterpart

He was accompanied by his Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov and Pakistani ministers.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently on a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan where they jointly hosted Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum on ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities’, in Tashkent.